Elizabeth Sharpe Crawford
Asheville - Elizabeth Sharpe Crawford, 96, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
A native of Jackson Co., Elizabeth was a daughter of the late Eugene and Arizona Shook Sharpe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Robert Crawford.
Mrs. Crawford retired as a wedding planner, co-owning "Weddings Beautiful". She formerly worked as a telephone operator. She was a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church since 1981, where she taught Sunday school. She also volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association Support Group.
Surviving are her son, C.D. Crawford, of Asheville; daughter, Sharon Crawford of San Francisco; Kyte and Skye Ferrell, whom she considered as grandsons, and Kyte's wife Nicole and their son, Taygan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Attendance is limited to 50, and face coverings are required. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
