Elizabeth Sharpe Crawford
1924 - 2020
Elizabeth Sharpe Crawford

Asheville - Elizabeth Sharpe Crawford, 96, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A native of Jackson Co., Elizabeth was a daughter of the late Eugene and Arizona Shook Sharpe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Robert Crawford.

Mrs. Crawford retired as a wedding planner, co-owning "Weddings Beautiful". She formerly worked as a telephone operator. She was a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church since 1981, where she taught Sunday school. She also volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association Support Group.

Surviving are her son, C.D. Crawford, of Asheville; daughter, Sharon Crawford of San Francisco; Kyte and Skye Ferrell, whom she considered as grandsons, and Kyte's wife Nicole and their son, Taygan.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Attendance is limited to 50, and face coverings are required. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
