Elizabeth Stimpson Dicks Hutton
Raleigh - Elizabeth Stimpson Dicks Hutton of Raleigh, NC died on July 26, 2019.
Elizabeth was born on November 23, 1924, to Robert Peel Dicks and Nora Thompson Dicks and was the youngest of six daughters reared in Rockingham, NC.
Elizabeth graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1945 and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. While she was at UNC, she met her husband James Laurence Hutton, Jr., (Larry) at a Sadie Hawkins dance. They began their 56 years of married life in Raleigh where their three children were born. Larry preceded her in death in 2004.
In 1957, the family moved to Asheville, NC.
During those years, Elizabeth was a revered teacher of 4th, 5th and 6th grade boys teaching English, Reading, and Latin. Even into her 90's, she continued to receive letters of appreciation from her former students for her rigorous standards, encouragement and inspiration. Before she retired she accepted the challenge of instructing high school students in Remedial Reading and English as a Second Language. With few text-books available to her for these students she wrangled as many copies as she needed of the Sears and Roebuck Catalogue and she assailed all the businesses she knew for copies of their job applications. She found poems and food and sometimes shelter for her students.
Her volunteer activities included memberships in the Junior League of Raleigh and Asheville. She was also a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of NC. She and her husband were Sunday school teachers and leaders of the EYC at Trinity Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Children's Welfare League. She loved to read and she loved to shop— she responded to a sale like a bird dog responds to a covey of quail.
Elizabeth returned to Raleigh in 2011, where she loved her garden and her beloved dog, Precious. Her most favorite moments were the visits from her children, grandchildren and great grand daughters. Her great grand daughters called her "The Great". Her first grandson, Robert Gregory, called her "Yummy" and both names follow her still. The highlight of each year was decorating of her Christmas tree brought to her every Christmas by her niece, Cecelia Winslow. The decorations, in numbers and variety, were astounding. The spring arrival of her azaleas, iris, and lilies almost rivaled the joy of Christmas. Each Christmas tree, each arising spring were declared to be the most beautiful, most wonderful she had ever seen.
She is survived by her three children: Nora Hutton Shepard (Robert) of Raleigh, James Laurence Hutton, III (Cindy) of Norfolk, VA and Jane Hutton Haynes (Stephen) of Glen Ellyn, IL and Asheville, NC, seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Shepard Montgomery (Charles), Nora Shepard Barger (Sam), Robert Harvey Gregory, III, Stewart Thompson Gregory (Jen), Anna Webb Greene (Pelham), Catherine Gregory Sharrits (Blake), and Katherine Zoe Hutton. She is also survived by three great grandchildren: Elizabeth Rees Barger, Margaret Bowden Barger, and Lilian Iantha Gregory, and Robert L. Hutton, her brother in law. Elizabeth is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Linda Hinton, Beverly Dew, Paula Williamson, Mary Burgess, and Renee Wilson for their kind and gentle care. The family is grateful to Transitions LifeCare for their support.
The date and time of a graveside service is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to an educational charity of the donors' choice.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019