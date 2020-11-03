Elizabeth Welch McPeters
Asheville - Elizabeth Welch McPeters passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2020 and now resides with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Elizabeth was born April 4, 1922. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Nora Welch; her husband, Bill McPeters; her son, Gerald McPeters; her brother, Oscar Welch; her sister, Margaret Campfield; and her great grandson, Braylen McPeters.
Elizabeth retired from Tandy Electronics; was a member of First Baptist Church of Swannanoa, the TEL Sunday School Class and the WMU. She had a heart for missions and wanted everyone to know her Savior Jesus Christ.
Elizabeth is survived by four sons, Charles (Donna), Steve (Lucy), Mike (Doris), and Dan (Anna); nine grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Megan, Beverly, Nathan, Stanley, Zachary (Mandy), Rebekah, and Eric (Kristiana); and five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexander, Emma, Hannah, and Carlee.
A private burial will be at the Western NC Veterans Cemetery; and a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm Saturday November 7th at First Baptist Church of Swannanoa.
Memorials may be made to the Guatemala Mission Fund care of First Baptist Church of Swannanoa.
The family would like to thank CarePartners Hospice for their compassionate care of Elizabeth.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com