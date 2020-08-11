1/1
Ella "Jeannie" (Maynor) Cutshaw
1948 - 2020
Arden - Ella Jean "Jeannie" (Maynor) Cutshaw, 72, of Arden, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Born in Asheville on January 27, 1948, she was the wife of the late Leo W. "Jerry" Cutshaw, and the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Ella Jay (Butler) Maynor.

A devoted mother and faithful prayer warrior, Jeannie loved the Lord and devoted her life to helping others.

She is survived by her son, Samuel; a brother, Doug Maynor and his family; special friends, Herb Ray and Leslie Cox and family; a number of cousins; and her dog, Miss Prissy.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Midway Family Church, 191 Chunns Cove Rd., Asheville, with Pastor Keith Dockens and Evangelist Jimmy Sales officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery, Skyland.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Midway Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
