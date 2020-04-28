|
|
Ella Jane Dalton
Fairview - Ella Jane Dalton, 98, of Fairview passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Mrs. Dalton was born February 2, 1922 in Buncombe County to the late Weldon and Sophie Dalton.
She was a life-long member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. Jane loved her church, her family and the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Dalton; son, William Dalton; and sister, Olsie Gilbert.
Jane is survived by her sister, Novella Weitzel (Vince) of Fairview; sisters-in-law, Lettie Harbin and Katie Pullium; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Jane's request, there will be no services held.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020