Dr. Ella Lutsi
Dr. Ella Lutsi went home to be with the Lord on July 25th after an 18 month battle with cancer. During the difficult journey, she was able to touch a number of lives in the medical community, and really everyone she came into contact with. Her strong faith and relationship with Christ was apparent through her life's work.
Dr. Lutsi is survived by her loving husband, John Lutsi after 25 years of marriage together. She is also survived by her two children, Michael Wheeler (Cynthia) of Fletcher, NC, and Jeffrey Wheeler (Hong Life) of Durham, NC. In addition, she leaves behind two step-children, Jon Lutsi of Falls Church, VA, and Lisa Cassis (Peter) of Valencia, CA. Ella and John were blessed with seven grandchildren, Jacob Wheeler and Mikayla Rew living in NC, Alexandra, Julia and Sophia Smith living in Malibu, CA. and Dustin and Daniel Lutsi, residing in Falls Church, VA; and step-grandchildren, Jessica Justin, Adam Barnes and Justin Barnes of NC. She was also survived by two sisters, Iva Pegg of Marshall, NC and Ava Peek of Fairview, NC; and brother, Victor Shepherd of Burnsville, NC.
Dr. Lutsi's distinguished career consisted of working for the North Carolina EPA from 1990-1995 with her last assignment as Deputy Director in Raleigh, NC. She then embarked on a second career in mental health after attaining a Masters of Mental Health from Akron University and a Doctorate in Philosophy from Kent State University. Dr. Lutsi worked as a Licensed Clinical Counselor with Emerge, in Akron OH. and worked to treat individuals who were struggling with mental health issues as a Licensed Clinical Counselor in Massachusetts and North Carolina.
Her primary affiliations included American Counselors Association, National Board of Certified Counselors and Chi Sigma Tota.
A service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:30am, with burial to follow. After the service, a small reception will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home, located next door to the cemetery.
Those to wish to view the service by live feed may do so by visiting Dr. Lutsi's memorial page at www.MitchellatRMP.com