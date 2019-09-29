|
|
Ellen Collins
Fletcher - Fletcher, Ellen "Betty" Halvorsen Collins, 95, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Landings of Mills River.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Upward Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jorge Baute officiating. The family will receive friends following the service of remembrance at the church.
The care of Ms. Collins has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 29, 2019