Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Upward Seventh-day Adventist Church
1923 - 2019
Ellen Collins Obituary
Ellen Collins

Fletcher - Fletcher, Ellen "Betty" Halvorsen Collins, 95, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Landings of Mills River.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Upward Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jorge Baute officiating. The family will receive friends following the service of remembrance at the church.

The care of Ms. Collins has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
