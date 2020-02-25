|
|
Ellie May Goins
Ellie May Goins was born into the Lords hands on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Hunter Payne and Nathan Goins; grandparents, Kristen Payne and Jesse Mace, Jeanne Stout, and Jimmie Goins; great grandparents, Ronnie and Linda Payne; aunts, Riley Mace and Alex Swann; and uncle, Caleb Stout (Brittany).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Reverends Dr. Buddy Freeman and Dusty Black officiating. Interment will follow at Marshall City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family has been blessed by the many kind expressions shown by their friends during this time of sadness. We wish to thank the host of family and friends who shared with Hunter and Nathan at their baby shower.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020