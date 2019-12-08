|
|
Elmer L. Nelson
On November 29, 2019, Elmer Nelson reunited with his wife Sara, his brother Paul, his mother Leona, and his father, Elmer. The angels in heaven are rejoicing.
God could not have asked for a more faithful servant. Elmer exemplified the meaning of kindness towards others. Love one another, the greatest commandant, was a part of Elmer's daily regimen.
Elmer was born in Sumter, South Carolina in 1925. His family moved to his mother's homeplace, Oteen, in Asheville, North Carolina where he spent his childhood and young adult years. After graduating from Lee Edwards High School, now Asheville High, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in pre-medical studies. He left the university to enlist in the Navy and spent two years training in flight school. Since World War II was coming to an end, he returned to Chapel Hill to complete his degree in chemistry. He met and married our mother Sara Elizabeth Rogers in Black Mountain, North Carolina which was just down the road from his home. Leslie Carol Nelson was then born in St. Joseph's Hospital in downtown Asheville.
Elmer received job offers from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Silver Springs, Maryland as well as Allied Chemical in Hopewell, Virginia where he decided to advance his career. Margaret Ann Nelson was born not too long after arriving in Hopewell.
Today Elmer's family has lovingly expanded. He is survived by his daughter Leslie Sloan and her husband Bin Sloan from Chester, Virginia as well as Margaret Kuhn and her husband Tom Kuhn from Asheville, North Carolina. His grandsons are Binford and his wife Deanna Sloan and their two children Bin and Caleb from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Chris Sloan, and Ashley and his wife, Ashleigh Sloan and their two children Mason and Brock who reside in Enon. Granddaughter Emmeline Kuhn resides in Manhattan, New York, grandson Peter and his wife Cecile Kuhn and their two children Olivia and Paul reside in Acton, Massachusetts, and granddaughter Ellie Kuhn, engaged to marry Able Allen, resides in Asheville, North Carolina
Elmer spent many years with his special friend Mary Duty after the passing of Sara. She and her family were always in his heart.
He had a special relationship with his neighbors on the Forest Glenn Circle. He really enjoyed their company as we know they did his as well. They kept watch for his safety for many years. He supplied them with the best food a garden could grow! Our father will be missed by so many people.
A private service will be held at Bermuda Hundred United Methodist Church with Reverend Will Sloan presiding.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Dec. 8, 2019