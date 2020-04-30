|
|
Rev. Elmer Ruble Taylor
Swannanoa - Rev. Elmer Ruble Taylor, age 86, of Swannanoa, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville. He was born on March 20, 1934 in Cocke County, TN to the late Bradley and Ruth Corn Taylor. Elmer worked as the owner and operator of his own construction company, Taylor Home Improvement, and was a former member and attendee of Gospel Tabernacle Church in Asheville. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Harold Taylor who passed away on June 14, 2019, Hoyle Taylor and Doyle Taylor; and a sister, Doris Ann Taylor. Elmer is survived by his loving wife, Judy Wyatt Taylor; his daughters, Erica Taylor Camby (Dillard) of Swannanoa and Rebecca Ponder (Lane) of Weaverville; his sisters, Bonnie Venerable (Ralph) of Newport, TN and Marilyn Taylor of Tazewell, TN; his two grandchildren, Heather Gosnell (Trevor) and Kenneth Camby; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. The family will be receiving friends before from 10am-2pm at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Asheville. The Rev. Gary Fox and Rev. Jeff Steinel will be officiating. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Taylor Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020