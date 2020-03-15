|
|
Eloise Hill Ferguson
Mars Hill - Eloise Hill Ferguson, age 93, of 62 Bethel Circle, Mars Hill, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Earl Gray Hill, Sr. and Eula Duck Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ralph Lee Ferguson and brother, Earl Gray Hill, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Ferguson DeBruhl and husband, Bob of Weaverville; son, Randall Dean Ferguson and wife, Vickie of Asheville; three grandchildren, Robert Grey DeBruhl and wife, Stephanie of Weaverville, Chelsea Ferguson-DeVern and husband, Jeremy of Asheville and Caleb Gray Ferguson of Asheville.
Mrs. Ferguson retired from Square D Company of Asheville with 25 years of service. She was also previously employed by Hadley Corporation of Weaverville. She enjoyed gardening and canning food, traveling to Myrtle Beach with her family and spending time with her grandchildren during her retirement years. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Mars Hill.
The funeral service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service, Mars Hill, with the Reverend Troy Rogers officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Velma Chandler for her love and caring.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020