Eloise Rice
Johnson City, TN - Eloise Rice of Johnson City, TN and formerly of Candler, NC passed away after a long illness Sunday, June 16, 2019. No greater present could have been given to her Dad, Rev. Virgil Ray and her husband, George L Rice on Father's Day. We can only imagine what a reunion that was.
She is survived by her children, Sharlene Franklin of Johnson City, Kimberlea and Scott Hinzman of Hendersonville, NC. Eloise had no grandchildren but she did have Grand-dogs, Sunny, Shane and Chichi Franklin and Bella Hinzman. In addition, she is survived by: Lois Ragsdale and husband Charlie; Gladys McClain and husband Bud; Lillie Jackson and husband Scotty; Farrell Ray and wife Carolyn; Jean Irick and husband Jesse; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Virgil and Mrs. Elsie Ray; her husband, George L. Rice; son-in-law, Clyde R. Franklin (Sharlene); and brothers, Carroll Ray (Faye) and David Ray (Linda).
Eloise was a Godly woman who considered raising her daughters, providing a loving home for them and her husband, George her greatest accomplishment and job. You knew she was a Christian by the life she lead and actions. She loved being a volunteer parent at school functions, volunteering for church activities and any music event George participated in. The love she freely gave touched many and they in turned loved her back.
The family wishes to thank the private duty nurses who helped care for her and loved her for their wonderful compassion and care. The staff from Ballad Health Hospice were marvelous and there any time we called, thank you.
The family will be receiving friends at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel at Groce on Patton Avenue, interment immediately following the funeral at Ashelawn Cemetery in Weaverville.
Flowers may be sent to Groce Funeral Home or donations made to Ballad Health Hospice in Johnson City, TN.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019