Eloise "Weezie" Saunders Frue
Asheville - Eloise "Weezie" Saunders Frue, 83, of Asheville, NC, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born November 27, 1936 to the late Dr. John T. Saunders and Thelma Smith Saunders, and was a lifelong resident of Asheville. A very active, lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, her service ministries included serving on the Vestry and Altar Guild. Weezie was a 1954 graduate of Saint Genevieve of the Pines and sustaining member of The Junior League of Asheville. While well-known for her keen intellect, Weezie is equally revered for her tireless efforts for the benefit of the disadvantaged and for her love and affection for her friends and family. Weezie enjoyed visiting and traveling with her friends, reading novel after novel, researching recipes, spending time at Fontana Lake, and always had time to share with her grandchildren: Timmy Acton, Turner Acton, and Tori Acton of Neenah, Wisconsin; Will Frue of Asheville; and Bailey Frue and Cameron Frue of Asheville. Weezie was preceded in death by her son, William C. "Cal" Frue, III, and her brother John T. Saunders, Jr. and his wife, Gaylen Kennerly Saunders. Her survivors also include her sons, John C. "Jack" Frue and his wife, Terri, and Michael C. Frue and his wife, Roxanne, all of Asheville; daughter Victoria Eloise Frue of Leicester; nephew John T. Saunders, III and his wife, Deidre, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and niece Suzanne E. Saunders and her partner, Michael Guevara, of Leicester. Compassionate, wise, and known by those around her as a scholar and gentle lady of grace, Weezie will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 12 o'clock p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Wayside Shrine at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte Street, Asheville, with the Reverend Brent Norris officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
