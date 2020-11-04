1/1
Eloise Saunders "Weezie" Frue
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise "Weezie" Saunders Frue

Asheville - Eloise "Weezie" Saunders Frue, 83, of Asheville, NC, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born November 27, 1936 to the late Dr. John T. Saunders and Thelma Smith Saunders, and was a lifelong resident of Asheville. A very active, lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, her service ministries included serving on the Vestry and Altar Guild. Weezie was a 1954 graduate of Saint Genevieve of the Pines and sustaining member of The Junior League of Asheville. While well-known for her keen intellect, Weezie is equally revered for her tireless efforts for the benefit of the disadvantaged and for her love and affection for her friends and family. Weezie enjoyed visiting and traveling with her friends, reading novel after novel, researching recipes, spending time at Fontana Lake, and always had time to share with her grandchildren: Timmy Acton, Turner Acton, and Tori Acton of Neenah, Wisconsin; Will Frue of Asheville; and Bailey Frue and Cameron Frue of Asheville. Weezie was preceded in death by her son, William C. "Cal" Frue, III, and her brother John T. Saunders, Jr. and his wife, Gaylen Kennerly Saunders. Her survivors also include her sons, John C. "Jack" Frue and his wife, Terri, and Michael C. Frue and his wife, Roxanne, all of Asheville; daughter Victoria Eloise Frue of Leicester; nephew John T. Saunders, III and his wife, Deidre, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and niece Suzanne E. Saunders and her partner, Michael Guevara, of Leicester. Compassionate, wise, and known by those around her as a scholar and gentle lady of grace, Weezie will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 12 o'clock p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Wayside Shrine at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte Street, Asheville, with the Reverend Brent Norris officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 337 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
the Wayside Shrine at St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved