Eloise Shell Snyder
South Toe Community, NC - Eloise Shell Snyder, 97, of South Toe Community, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Spruce Pine Hospital surrounded by her loving caregivers and her daughter.
Eloise was a native of Santa Rosa County, FL. She was the youngest of four children of pioneer farming parents, the late Jesse Leroy & Jessie Mae Shell. Eloise was also preceded in death by her two sisters, her brother, and her husband, Clyde L. Snyder.
Eloise thoroughly enjoyed welcoming people to her little Barn on the South Toe River and made everyone feel like they were family. Eloise was also a beloved "second mom" to so many. Eloise loved flowers, animals, birds and insects of all kinds. She began downhill snow skiing at age 50 and begrudgingly had to retire her skis at age 90! Other hobbies included doing crossword puzzles, playing scrabble and various card games in addition to breeding her beloved Yorkshire & Jack Russell Terriers.
Eloise is survived by two children: son, Jeff Snyder and wife Pam, of Vail, CO, and daughter, Becky Gray and husband Richard Kennedy, of the South Toe Community. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Katelin Kennedy, and Ian Kennedy and wife Julie.
A Celebration of Eloise's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church, in West Asheville, NC, officiated by the Rev. Tom Cox. Inurnment of her ashes will take place with her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Asheville.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Yancey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of Yancey, 856 Georges Fork Rd, Burnsville, NC 28714.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019