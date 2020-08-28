Eloise Young Plemmons Armstrong
Mars Hill - Eloise Young Plemmons Armstrong, 97, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at CarePartners Solace.
Mrs. Armstrong was born in Madison County on May 12, 1923. She was the sixth child of eight, born to the late Robert Oscar and Pansy Briggs Young. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles E. Plemmons, and by her second husband, Ralph M. Armstrong.
Mrs. Armstrong attended Mars Hill College and received her Bachelor's degree from Woman's College in Greensboro, now UNC-G. She taught high school, middle school and elementary school. She treasured her students and her colleagues over the years.
Eloise loved music, books and history. Along with her beloved older sister, Madeleine Young Fleetwood, she was the family genealogical "expert".
A member of West Asheville Baptist Church for over 40 years, her Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She passed that faith on to her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debra E. Plemmons and Charlene Y. Plemmons; her younger brother, Gerald G. Young; two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at West Asheville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, or to the Strawbridge Young Foundation, 134 Joe Young Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
