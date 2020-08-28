1/1
Eloise Young Plemmons Armstrong
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Young Plemmons Armstrong

Mars Hill - Eloise Young Plemmons Armstrong, 97, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at CarePartners Solace.

Mrs. Armstrong was born in Madison County on May 12, 1923. She was the sixth child of eight, born to the late Robert Oscar and Pansy Briggs Young. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles E. Plemmons, and by her second husband, Ralph M. Armstrong.

Mrs. Armstrong attended Mars Hill College and received her Bachelor's degree from Woman's College in Greensboro, now UNC-G. She taught high school, middle school and elementary school. She treasured her students and her colleagues over the years.

Eloise loved music, books and history. Along with her beloved older sister, Madeleine Young Fleetwood, she was the family genealogical "expert".

A member of West Asheville Baptist Church for over 40 years, her Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She passed that faith on to her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Debra E. Plemmons and Charlene Y. Plemmons; her younger brother, Gerald G. Young; two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at West Asheville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, or to the Strawbridge Young Foundation, 134 Joe Young Rd., Burnsville, NC 28714.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved