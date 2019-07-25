Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Locust Grove Baptist Church
305 Locust Grove Road
Weaverville, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Locust Grove Baptist Church
305 Locust Grove Road
Weaverville, NC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elouise Wyatt Crowder

Elouise Wyatt Crowder

Weaverville - Elouise Wyatt Crowder, age 79, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Elouise was born December 28, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Edward William and Edna Rice Wyatt. She was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence, Dean, Elbert and Osten Wyatt; sisters, Shirley Jones and Elizabeth Hyatt.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Augburn Crowder; sisters, Louise Holcombe and Pauline Wyatt.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in Locust Grove Baptist Church, 305 Locust Grove Road, Weaverville. Reverends D. Harry Culbertson, Jr. and Arnold Revis will officiate. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Crowder's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019
