Elsie Mae Fite
Asheville - Elsie Mae Wheeler Fite, 86, was reunited with her family in heaven on Friday morning, August 2, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Lattie Belle Davis Wheeler. She was also preceded in death by her only husband, Billy Wayne Fite; sister, Shirley Katrina Fite; and son, Danny Louis Hamlin.
In her youth Elsie and her sister, Shirley were known as the "Wheeler Sisters" and together they performed several years in Asheville and the surrounding areas as a country and western duet. Numerous times they were featured on the local radio station, WWNC in the 1940's. Later she settled down and married Billy Fite to whom she was a devoted wife. Together they had 5 children and her life revolved around loving and caring for them. Throughout life, weather good or bad, she always maintained her sense of humor and her love for life. Our precious mother will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: David Fite, Steve Fite both of Asheville, Tammy Lynn Williams of Port Richey, FL, and Donna Rebecca Fite Brown and husband Michael of Valrico, FL; grandchildren: Candace Renee Fite, Michael Wayne Fite, Michael Shane Williams, Brandon Williams, and Bobby Murrhee; great-grandchildren: Lilly L. Fite, Lyle Fite, and Maddison Ray Fite; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Fite family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019