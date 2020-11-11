1/1
Elva Moore Sprouse Brinkley
Elva Moore Sprouse Brinkley

Asheville - Elva Moore Sprouse Brinkley, 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

A native of Madison Co., Elva was the daughter of the late David and Bessie Moore. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Sprouse; second husband, Jake Brinkley; son, William Boyd Sprouse; daughter, Barbara Jean Baker; son-in-law, Charlie Baker; and grandson, Jimmy Sprouse.

Mrs. Brinkley is survived by her son, Lee Sprouse and wife Alice, of Greeneville, TN; daughter, Darlene Roberts, of Asheville; grandchildren, Tommy Sprouse, BJ Roberts, Donavon Sprouse, Missy Blackstock, Alison Galloway (Mark), Rachel Jones (Jed), Charlie Baker (Megan), and Heather and Heidi Sprouse; and ten great-grandchildren.

The graveside service for Mrs. Brinkley will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Anthony Fox will officiate.

Her family would like to thank Roger Edmonds and the staff at Madison Manor Nursing Center for their care for Mrs. Brinkley.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
