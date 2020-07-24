Emerson Cornelious Crump, Jr.
Lifelong resident of Asheville, NC Emerson Cornelious Crump Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 20, 2020. He was born July 15, 1948 to the late Rev. Emerson C. Crump, Sr. and Dora Lee Logan Crump.
Emerson attended Stephens-Lee High School graduating with the class of 1966. He began working at Ingles Markets where he was trained as a butcher at the age of 16. Upon completing his high school education, his work at Ingles was interrupted in 1968 when he was drafted in the United States Army. Emerson was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served honorably achieving the rank of Sargent. Upon his discharge in 1970, he resumed work at Ingles Markets and retired after 30 years on the job. On December 11, 1992 he married Cathy Whiteside in an intimate ceremony in Gatlinburg, TN. He continued his career as a butcher at the Fresh Market, where he was known as the "Legend", before again retiring after 12 years. Emerson was a member of St. John Church of God Holiness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Linwood Crump. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cathy Whiteside Crump; brother Leon (Tony) Crump, sister-in-law Lucille Lytle Crump; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Public viewing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 pm in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. A private family funeral service will be 10:30 am Monday, July 27, 2020 also in the chapel. The public may view the service via live-streaming at rayfuneralcremation.com
. Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols.