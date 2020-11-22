1/1
Emily Ballard Bugg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Ballard Bugg

Asheville - Emily Elizabeth Ballard Bugg, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Martha Pressley Ballard. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, J.C. Bugg who passed away in 1971; 5 children: Jimmy L. Bugg, Ronald E. Davis, Virginia A. Fillyaw, Johnny C. Bugg, and George E. Davis; sister, Mae Whitted; 3 brothers: Harry Ballard, Alvin Ballard, and Joe Ballard; 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.

Mrs. Bugg loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church. She retired from Burlington Industries and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her children: Annette Erwin, Terry Harrin, Dewey Bugg and JoAnn, and Joseph F. Bugg and wife Sarah; 27 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

To sign Mrs. Bugg's guestbook online and to view a livestream of her funeral service, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Annette and Terry, I am so sorry to read of your mother's passing. I don't know if you all remember me. You both took such wonderful care of my mother at Greentree Ridge. I know you will miss your mother terribly. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Patricia Thomas McCall
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved