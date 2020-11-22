Emily Ballard Bugg
Asheville - Emily Elizabeth Ballard Bugg, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Martha Pressley Ballard. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, J.C. Bugg who passed away in 1971; 5 children: Jimmy L. Bugg, Ronald E. Davis, Virginia A. Fillyaw, Johnny C. Bugg, and George E. Davis; sister, Mae Whitted; 3 brothers: Harry Ballard, Alvin Ballard, and Joe Ballard; 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.
Mrs. Bugg loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church. She retired from Burlington Industries and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her children: Annette Erwin, Terry Harrin, Dewey Bugg and JoAnn, and Joseph F. Bugg and wife Sarah; 27 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
To sign Mrs. Bugg's guestbook online and to view a livestream of her funeral service, please go to www.andersrice.com