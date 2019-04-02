Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Waynesville.
Waynesville - Emily McCracken Bradley joined her beloved husband in heaven on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Waynesville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A private burial will be held at Green Hill Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Waynesville, P.O. Box 838, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
