Emily "Jean" Brigman Rayman
Asheville - Emily "Jean" Brigman Rayman, 89, of Asheville, NC, passed away on May 17, 2020.
Emily is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lea Rayman, MD, of Delafield, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Lauren Wigton of Indianapolis, Indiana; and sister, Mary Anne Brigman of Asheville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sadie Harding Brigman of Asheville, and her husband of over 50 years, Walter Bruce Rayman.
Emily was born in Asheville and graduated from Oakley High School. While attending Oakley High School, she distinguished herself as a top player on the girl's basketball team. She lived most of her adult life in Silver Spring, Maryland and worked for many years as a secretary at the National Institutes of Health in Washington, DC.
After retirement, Emily and her husband, Bruce, moved back to Asheville for their retirement years. Emily loved animals, gardening, gourmet cooking and spending time with her family.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private burial at Gashes Creek Church Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Emily B. Rayman to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at www.bwar.org or by mail to 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803.
Emily's family is especially grateful to the staff of Flesher's Fairview Health Center who took excellent care of Emily and made her last years happy.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
