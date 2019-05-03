Emily Cathey Wilson



Asheville - Emily Cathey Wilson, 90, passed away in the early morning hours on April 30th, 2019.



Emily was born on March 6th, 1929 to parents John Dow and Nellie Shope Cathey.



Emily is survived by sons Randy (Sandy)and Larry (Cindy); daughter-in-law Brenda Wilson; grandchildren Melanie Wilson, Allison Morgan (Kevin), Jennifer Kruk (Casey), Brandon Wilson, and Cody Gentry; great-grandchildren Blaike Garner (Aaron),Malachi Morgan, Evan Wilson, Vivien Wilson, Cooper Kruk, and Kampbell Kruk; brothers Neil Cathey (Patricia) and Kenneth Cathey (Terry); sisters-in-law Blair Dean Cathey, Judy Cathey, and Ella Mae Hardin; brother-in-law Bud Wilson (Bernice); numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Joe & Juanita Ball and Bruce & Paula Taylor.



Emily was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Frank Wilson; brothers J.D. Cathey Jr, T.L. Cathey, and Roy Cathey; and sister Frances Cathey Harkins Owen.



Emily retired from Southern Pump and Tank after 26 years of service. She loved her family dearly, with her grand and great-grandchildren holding a special place in her heart.



Emily always had a huge, loving heart. She loved not just her family, but her work and church families too. She was a member of the Pole Creek Baptist Church for 78 years. Emily served in many positions at the church, but was particularly proud of 26 years serving as church clerk as well as being the first church secretary.



A service is to be held at Pole Creek Baptist Church in Candler on Saturday, May 4th, 2019.



The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00pm with service to follow. Pastor Dennis Thurman will be presiding. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019