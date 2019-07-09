Emily Jones Davis



Arden - Emily Jones Davis, age 98, of Arden, passed into the presence of the Lord on July 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born to Grover T. and Irene Mahan Jones on January 10, 1921 in Gretna, Virginia.



She moved to North Carolina as a child and graduated from Biltmore School. She was employed as a supervisor at Biltmore Manufacturing (Kellwood) in Asheville and Hendersonville, Vanderbilt Shirt Company, and J. C. Penney's. She was also a self-employed seamstress for many years.



She was a member of the church and choir at First Alliance Church for over 50 years. She loved working in flowers, was a great cook, and an enthusiastic Atlanta Braves fan.



In addition to her parents, Emily was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Grady J. Davis; brothers Harold, Clyde Garthen, and Burnice Jones; sisters Inez Liner and Lois Roberts; sons James B., Raymond B., and Ronald G. Davis; grandchildren Michelle Davis Spicer, Tracy Davis Brock, and Kimberly Davis Tweed; great-granddaughter Aurora Grace Saunooke; and great-great-granddaughter Ariel Grace Burrell.



She is survived by her son, Julian Davis (Marcie) of Fletcher, NC and daughters Dianne McClure (Tom) of Sylva, NC and Karen Combs(Earl) of Mary Esther, Florida; two daughters in law, Diane Davis of Johns Creek, GA and Shawnee Davis of Arden, NC; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A Service will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 3:00 PM at Words of Life Tabernacle Church in Arden. Reverend Carl Bishop will preside. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Partners Hospice. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 9, 2019