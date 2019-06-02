|
|
Emma Elizabeth Flippen Brank
Weaverville - Emma Elizabeth Flippen Brank, 75, passed away in Asheville, NC, on 30 January 2019.
Elizabeth was born 3 December, 1943, to Marshall Sydney Flippen and Martha Elizabeth Carr in Fulton, Missouri. She was awarded full scholarships to the University of Missouri and Washington University, earning her bachelor's degree in history and master's degree in American History. She taught high school history and had her son, Rick while married to Amos Beinke. Her second husband and the love of her life, W. S. (Bud) Brank met her in St. Louis, and they eventually returned to Bud's hometown of Weaverville, North Carolina. Even after his passing, Elizabeth remained close to Bud's daughter, Martha Jane Cooper, in Johnson City, TN and attended many Swan (Bud's mother's family) Family reunions in Andrews, North Carolina with young Rick.
Elizabeth was a woman of many talents and interests. She had an excellent head for business. The last of her many careers was as a North Carolina licensed general contractor. She loved classical music and supported WCQS, her Western North Carolina public radio station with her time and donations. She was a strong life-long Democrat working hard for local candidates. Her greatest love was her granddaughter, Lacey Elizabeth (6th family generation Elizabeth) Beinke.
Surviving are her son, Arthur Fredrick (Rick) Beinke, her granddaughter, Lacey Elizabeth Beinke of Burnsville, NC, her sister, Marsha Flippen Hamilton of Columbia, Missouri and sister-in-law, Helen Ruble Brank Johnson, in Greenville, South Carolina.
Memorials can be sent to Elizabeth's favorite classical radio station: WCQS Blue Ridge Public Radio, 73 Broadway, Asheville, NC, 28801.
Condolences can be sent to the family at 27 Union Chapel Rd, Weaverville, NC 28787.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019