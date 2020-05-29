Emma Ivory Penland Parham
Leicester - Emma Ivory Penland Parham, 93, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
A Yancey Co. native and longtime resident of Buncombe Co., Emma was born on December 26, 1926, to the late Reggie and Lila Shepherd Penland. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Morris Clinton Parham; daughter, Carolyn Rathburn Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Sue Parham; and several brothers and sisters.
Her greatest priorities in life were family and church. She is survived by her son, Calvin Parham; sister, Marjorie Robinson, of Black Mountain; son-in-law, Charles Baldwin; granddaughter, Janet and Rev. Andy McDevitt; great-granddaughter, Lindsey and Rev. Daniel Sprinkle; great-grandson, Joshua McDevitt; and great-great-grandson, Auburn Sprinkle.
Mrs. Parham was a devoted Christian and homemaker. She was a talented craftsperson, designing and making quilts, afghans, pillows and wallhangings for her family and friends.
The graveside service for Mrs. Parham will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, off Alexander Rd, Leicester. Bobby Street and Donald Shuford will officiate.
Her family will greet friends in the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Earl Clark, 404 Ridgeview Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.