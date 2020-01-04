|
|
Emma Jean "Granny" Hensley
Matthews - Emma Jean "Granny" Hensley, 85, of Matthews, NC, and formerly of Candler, NC, and Polk City, FL, died on December 24th, 2019, in Monroe, NC.
Emma was a Registered Nurse in the Pediatric Unit of Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville for almost 40 years, where her early onset of gray hair earned her the nickname of "Granny". While most would lament gray hair starting in their 30's, Emma took the fact that the children, their families, the hospital staff and Doctors all called her "Granny", as a badge of honor. Emma was not only a fixture in the Pediatric unit, but she was also honored as one of the 'Great 100 Nurses in NC' in 1990. Later in life, as her memory began to fail, she never forgot the term of endearment so many had bestowed upon her, and would tell everyone her name was simply 'Granny'.
After being a 'snowbird' for several years with her husband Robert T. 'Bob' Hensley, she retired and they moved to Florida full time in the mid 1990's, where she cared for Bob during a lengthy illness. It was common knowledge among all that knew them, that Emma's care had kept Bob going and enjoying his life and friends in Florida for much longer than he had been expected to live. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ yrs, Robert T. Hensley in 2008 and her beloved mother, Jeanette R. Buchanan in 2000. Emma is survived by her daughter, Tamra Hensley Davis and her husband, Kenneth L. Davis of Matthews, NC, and her granddaughter Kristina L. Davis, also of Matthews.
At her request, Emma was cremated and a private family service held. To share memories and photos, please visit her online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
In honor of her lifetime of nursing, the family respectfully requests any memorials in Emma's name be made to the local charity of the giver's choice that deals with Pediatric Nursing or Memory Care Services.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020