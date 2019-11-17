|
|
Emma Sue Shuford English
Barnardsville - Emma Sue Shuford English entered her heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Her nephew, Reverend LaMarr Hyatt will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019