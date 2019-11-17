Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Emma Sue Shuford English Obituary
Emma Sue Shuford English

Barnardsville - Emma Sue Shuford English entered her heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Her nephew, Reverend LaMarr Hyatt will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

At other times the family will be at the residence.

For additional information and to express condolences please visit www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
