Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Emmett Thomas


1932 - 2019
Emmett Thomas Obituary
Emmett Thomas

Canton - Emmett E. Thomas (Gene), 86 of Canton, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1932 in Walnut, NC and the son of the late Emmett Thomas and Ruby Payne Nanney. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McDevitt Thomas.

Gene worked in the oil industry for over 30 years. He was also a father and active in church activities.

Gene is survived by his son, Mitchell Thomas and wife Tanya Thomas of Canton, GA; grandsons, Liam and Donovan Thomas of Canton, GA; and sisters, Irene Davis and Peggy Nanney.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 28, 2019
