1/1
Emory J. Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emory J. Briggs

Windy Gap Road - Emory J. Briggs 80, of Windy Gap Road, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mission Hospital. He is the son of Zola B. Briggs and the late Ernest Briggs. In addition to his father he is predeceased by a daughter Angela Briggs Whitten.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving companion of 38 years, Beverly Rash Wright; daughter, Deborah Briggs and Frank Noderer; sons, Ricky C. Briggs and wife Gay, Keith Briggs, Chris Wright and wife, Amy; siblings, Loretta Ballard and husband Shelby, Bernard Briggs and wife Brenda, Sam Briggs and wife Phyllis, Bruce Briggs and wife Magdalene; ten grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday November 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Allen Rash and Harold Rash will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mask and social distancing are requested during services.

Emory was a loving father, grandfather, and companion to Beverly. He enjoyed life and helping others. Emory grew up in the mountains of North Carolina but always loved his trips to the beach. He worked in the woodworking business most of his career, doing work at the Biltmore Estate and Grove Park Inn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross, 100 N. Peartree Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610 or Hearts with Hands Disaster Relief, PO Box 6444, Asheville, NC 28816, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of J4 CICU Mission Hospital, for the care of their loved one.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and you may view the service live at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved