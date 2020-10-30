Emory J. Briggs
Windy Gap Road - Emory J. Briggs 80, of Windy Gap Road, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mission Hospital. He is the son of Zola B. Briggs and the late Ernest Briggs. In addition to his father he is predeceased by a daughter Angela Briggs Whitten.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving companion of 38 years, Beverly Rash Wright; daughter, Deborah Briggs and Frank Noderer; sons, Ricky C. Briggs and wife Gay, Keith Briggs, Chris Wright and wife, Amy; siblings, Loretta Ballard and husband Shelby, Bernard Briggs and wife Brenda, Sam Briggs and wife Phyllis, Bruce Briggs and wife Magdalene; ten grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday November 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Allen Rash and Harold Rash will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mask and social distancing are requested during services.
Emory was a loving father, grandfather, and companion to Beverly. He enjoyed life and helping others. Emory grew up in the mountains of North Carolina but always loved his trips to the beach. He worked in the woodworking business most of his career, doing work at the Biltmore Estate and Grove Park Inn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross, 100 N. Peartree Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610 or Hearts with Hands Disaster Relief, PO Box 6444, Asheville, NC 28816, or a charity of your choice
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of J4 CICU Mission Hospital, for the care of their loved one.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and you may view the service live at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org