Eric James Crowder
Arden - Eric James Crowder, 31, of Arden, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019 in his residence.
Born in Buncombe County, he was the son of James Eugene and Kathy (Hills) Crowder of Arden. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Hills, and 2 uncles, Michael and Jeff Hills.
Eric most recently worked for Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. as a security officer. Prior to that, he was a Henderson County Deputy for 5 years.
Eric's children, Bryce, James, and Cecily were his life. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking and fishing. An Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers fan, Eric was loved by his friends and family.
In addition to his children and his parents, he is survived by a brother, Tommy (Jessica); grandparents Nancy Hills, and James and Marie Crowder, all of Arden; nephew Canaan; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Hermes.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Progress Baptist Church, 1935 N. Rugby Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28791 with Rev. Doug Raynes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church 2 hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in Eric's memory may be made to the church at the address above.
