Eric Ray Wells
Leicester - Eric Ray Wells, 66, of Leicester, NC, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Rankin Wells (1989) and mother, Gladys Sue Brown Wells (2007). Eric was born in Asheville, NC and was a member of Lower Methodist Church. He graduated from Erwin High school and attended A.B. Tech. Throughout his life he worked as a farmer, a trucking business owner, and a mobile home park owner. Eric proudly served our country in the National Guard.
Surviving Eric is his loving wife of 25 years, Sharon Wells; sons, Randy Wells, Wesley Wells (Anthena), Ricky Chandler; daughters, Michelle Penley, Paula Surrett (Jimmy Surrett); brothers, Ken Wells, Michael Wells (Sandy Wells), and 11 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at Brick Church in Leicester, NC with visitation at 1:00PM. Rev. Bill Brown will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brick Church, P.O. Box 53, Leicester, NC 28748.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019