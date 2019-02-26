Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
Erin McKamey Pickel


Erin McKamey Pickel Obituary
Erin McKamey Pickel

Arden - Erin McKamey Pickel, 18, of Arden, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.

Her family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 1 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2 at Central United Methodist Church and burial will follow at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher.

A more detailed look at Erin's life can be found by visiting her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
