Erin McKamey Pickel
Arden - Erin McKamey Pickel, 18, of Arden, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
Her family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 1 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2 at Central United Methodist Church and burial will follow at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher.
A more detailed look at Erin's life can be found by visiting her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 26, 2019