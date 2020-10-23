Ernest Dills
Candler - Ernest J. "Jerry" Dills, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late George Milton and Vacilla Fansler Dills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Elman Dean Dills, George Milton Dills Jr., and Jay Coleman Dills, two brothers-in-law, Buddy Grant Warren, Wayne J. Duckett. Ernest served in the U.S. Navy on the U S S Randolph aircraft carrier. He was a longtime member of Thickety Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. He donated several years to American Enka. He was also a skilled carpenter and had a passion for trout fishing and coon hunting.
"Jerry" is survived by several brothers and sisters, Maxine Dills Brown, Marcella Dills Warren, Furman Isaiah Dills, and his wife, Joyce Trull Dills, Evelyn Dills Wilson, and her husband, Steven Walter Wilson, Jean Parenteau, and her husband, Joseph Parenteau, Ronald Stephen Dills, and his wife, Freda Matthews Dills; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Dills.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Wells Chapel of Faith in Candler, North Carolina, with Reverend J.D. Gipe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Wells Chapel of Faith. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The care of Mr. Dills has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com