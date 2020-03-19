|
Ernest "Sherrill" Franks
Asheville - Ernest "Sherrill" Franks, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.
A U.S. Army Veteran he was a son of the late Earnest Eugene and Lorine Hunter Franks.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Jennifer Franks; children: Cliff Allen Franks and wife Michelle of Burnsville, Matthew Stephen Franks of Asheville, John Sherrill Franks, Natalie Lorine Franks, and Lyndsey Dell Franks all of the home; grandchildren: Isaac Franks, Andrew Franks, and Nate Franks; sisters: Gloria Anderson and husband Hank, and Darlene Jones both of Barnardsville; brothers: Edward Allan Franks and wife Charlotte of Hendersonville, Terry Eugene Franks and wife Vern of Haw Creek, and Jeffrey B.K. Franks of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Rd, Asheville, NC 28804, with Revs. Keith Watkins and Ken Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory with Military Honors provided by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard.
There will be no public visitation.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020