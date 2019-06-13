|
Ernest Garland Allen
Swannanoa - Ernest Garland Allen, 69, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019. He was a native of Swannanoa, NC. He was the son of the late William Garland and Evelyn Good Allen and is preceded in death by his brother Paul and a sister Rebecca Allen. He is survived by three sons, Paul, Jason and David Allen of Swannanoa, and six sisters, Robin Allen of Black Mountain, Barbara Stroupe of Virginia, Wanda Hutchins of Swannanoa, Deborah Hamby of Black Mountain, Janis Aydelette of Georgia and Sharon Jackson of Swannanoa.
