Ernest M. "Ernie" Sutton Jr.
Ernest M. "Ernie" Sutton Jr.

Ernest M. "Ernie" Sutton Jr. passed away on Sept. 20, 2020 in his home at the age of 71 years old. He is survived by his loving wife Portia Lynn Severson Sutton, his two children Russell Sutton (Theresa) & Kadie Sutton Kelly (Vince) and four grandchildren Archer, Connor, Ruemma and Tyson.

A lifelong resident of Western North Carolina, Ernie was born and raised in Hazelwood by the late Ernest Sr. & Elaine Sutton and resided in West Asheville for the last 30 years of his life. He had two brothers, Terry Sutton of Parkersburg, WV and the late George "Tommy" Sutton. Ernie retired from his position as Head of Security at Haywood Community College in 2019.

In an increasingly complicated world Ernie clung to the simplicity of his WNC roots. He cherished his family above all else and focused his life on creating a home that served as the central hub for his children, grandchildren and in-laws. Ernie was an avid animal lover and welcomed stray dogs into his life time and time again, pouring love into castaways as a way of bringing light into both his world and theirs.

There are no services planned for the immediate future, instead the family will be holding a celebration of life later this year. In lieu of flowers or food they're asking for donations in Ernie's name to The Humane Society of Asheville.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
