Ernest RamseyAsheville - Ernest Ramsey, age 77, of Asheville, died Monday, June 15, 2020.Ernest was born June 17, 1942 in Madison County to the late John and Martha Bailey Ramsey; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was self-employed as a timber cutter and rock mason.Surviving are his two sons, Joshua Barnard and his family, and Clarence Barnard and his family; two sisters and one brother.A memorial service will be held at a later date.West Funeral Home is assisting the family.For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com