Ernest Ramsey
Asheville - Ernest Ramsey, age 77, of Asheville, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Ernest was born June 17, 1942 in Madison County to the late John and Martha Bailey Ramsey; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was self-employed as a timber cutter and rock mason.
Surviving are his two sons, Joshua Barnard and his family, and Clarence Barnard and his family; two sisters and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Asheville - Ernest Ramsey, age 77, of Asheville, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Ernest was born June 17, 1942 in Madison County to the late John and Martha Bailey Ramsey; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was self-employed as a timber cutter and rock mason.
Surviving are his two sons, Joshua Barnard and his family, and Clarence Barnard and his family; two sisters and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.