Ernest Ramsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Ramsey

Asheville - Ernest Ramsey, age 77, of Asheville, died Monday, June 15, 2020.

Ernest was born June 17, 1942 in Madison County to the late John and Martha Bailey Ramsey; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was self-employed as a timber cutter and rock mason.

Surviving are his two sons, Joshua Barnard and his family, and Clarence Barnard and his family; two sisters and one brother.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved