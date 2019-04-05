Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Ernest William "Bill" Rice Obituary
Ernest William "Bill" Rice

Woodfin - Ernest William "Bill" Rice, age 84, of Woodfin died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Bill was born December 9, 1934 in Buncombe County to the late Albert Rice and Alice Thorpe Rice Moore; he had lived in Buncombe County all of his life. He retired from the Town of Woodfin after 30 years of service. Bill enjoyed old cars and antique clocks. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Hensley Rice who died in 1987.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Kay Harwood; sons, Doyle Norman "Butch" Rice, Gary Rice and wife Carolyne, Billy Rice, Bobby Joe Rice and wife Talana, James Allen Rice and Danny Keith "Chuck" Rice and Belinda; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverend Wes Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Sunday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral.

Flowers are welcome.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Carolyn Rice, Sherri Angel and "Angel of Mercy", Belinda Keys.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Rice's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
