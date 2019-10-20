|
|
Ernestine Rich Tuton
Asheville - Ernestine Rich Tuton, born May 2, 1920, died Saturday, October 19, at the age of 99. She was a resident of Asheville since 1947. Ernestine was married for 50 years to the Reverend John W. Tuton; he died in 1993. She was born in Graham, VA, and later lived in Stanton, DE, and Philadelphia. She was educated in the public schools of Baltimore, and then at Saint Mary's College in Raleigh, and furthermore throughout her life. Ernestine appreciated the opportunity to serve on and for several boards, councils, camps, and organizations.
She is survived by three children, each of whom was her favorite: Sallie Craig Huber (and Dr. Douglas Huber) of Boston; Melene Tuton Patchel (and Ron Basini) of Asheville; and John Rich Tuton (and Mary Ayers) of Chapel Hill. Her other descendants include granddaughters Kirsten Patchel Fatzinger (and Bob Fatzinger) of Falls Church, VA and Sara Melene Tuton of Chapel Hill, and great-grandsons James and John Fatzinger.
A service to celebrate Ernestine's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church (60 Church Street, Asheville) at 4pm on Friday, October 25. A reception will follow onsite, so her friends can greet the family and each other in affection for Ernestine. Gifts of remembrance would support and further the work and mission of Trinity Church.
Ernestine wanted to let everyone know that she had a good time! In lieu of flowers, and in her honor, she asked that you treat a friend to lunch.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019