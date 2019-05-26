Services
Ervin R. "Joe" Johnson Obituary
Ervin R. "Joe" Johnson

Weaverville - Ervin R. "Joe" Johnson, age 77, of Weaverville, went to be with the Lord, at home surrounded by his wife, son and daughter, Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Ann Calloway Johnson; daughter, Tammie Hughes and son, Randy Johnson, all of Weaverville; sisters, Jill Penland and Lorretta Rice both of Weaverville; Vicky Rodgers and husband Norman of Hendersonville; brothers, Freddy Johnson and wife Lib of SC, and Steve English and wife Stephanie of Brevard; grandsons, Anthony Hughes and Dustin Newell; granddaughter, Lashara Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Sky View Memorial Park, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 2019 prior to the service at West Funeral Home.

For the complete obituary, go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
