Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Estella D. Wells

Estella D. Wells Obituary
Asheville - Estella Duquette Wells, 92, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Aston Park HCC.

Born in San Antonio, TX, she was married to the late William Ralph Thomas, the late Clarence Otis Lunsford, and the late Wayne E. Wells. She was also preceded in death by a son, Clifford Thomas.

She is survived by daughters, Grace Meyerhoffer, Dorothy Clement and Ruby Green, and sons, William R. Thomas and Fred Edward Thomas.

Private graveside services will be at Bee Tree Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
