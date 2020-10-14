1/1
Esther Lee Caruso Queen
Esther Lee Caruso Queen

Asheville - Esther Lee Caruso Queen, 86, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Esther was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anthony and Leona Ferrara Caruso. She graduated from Penn Hall in Chambersburg, PA and started her professional career as a medical technician at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. After her 1957 marriage to Bobby D. Queen, she joined him on his journeys to Maryland, Virginia, New York, South Carolina and California to support his career as an electrical engineer, programming submarine systems for Sperry Rand. In 1975, Esther and Bobby moved to Canton, NC, eventually settling in Asheville in 1982. Esther worked for St. Joseph's Hospital from 1976 until her retirement in 1989 and then worked at the Biltmore Estate for over 10 years. She was a member of Saint Barnabas Catholic Church.

Esther will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Brian Ritter of Hendersonville, NC; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jennifer Queen of Dallas, TX; her grandson and his wife, Zachary and Laura Ritter; and her granddaughter, Brianna Queen. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby D. Queen (1999), and a brother, Gregory A. "Buddy" Caruso (2003).

Due to the ongoing social gathering restrictions, a celebration of Esther's life will be planned at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
