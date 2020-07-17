Estie Lee McFee
Leicester - Estie Lee Frisbee McFee, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
She was born February 7, 1930, in Madison Co., NC to the late Dewey William and Allie Forrester Frisbee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McFee; her son, Dewey Coffey; sister, Aileen Todd; brother, Warren Frisbee; niece, Linda Sue Frisbee; nephew, H.E. Todd, Jr.; and grandson-in-law, Wesley Carr.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Carr, Troy, Shannon and Trisha Coffey; six great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Frisbee; sister-in-law, Billie Frisbee; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Moore officiating. Masks/facial coverings are suggested.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.