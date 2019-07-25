Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Eternal Hills Memorial Park
1917 - 2019
Ethel Grose Obituary
Spindale - Ethel Grose, age 101, formerly of Spindale passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Givens Health Care in Asheville where she had resided for many years. Ethel was a native of Rutherford County, widow of the late J. U. Grose and daughter of the late Dexter and Annie Ownby Dimsdale. She was retired from Spindale Mills and was a member of Spindale United Methodist Church. In the 1930's and 40's Ethel and her husband J. U. were the directors of the Spindale House where they helped many of the youth of Spindale and surrounding communities.

Graveside services will be 4 PM Friday July 26 at Eternal Hills Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Fulk and Rev. Angela Burris officiating.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Givens Estate where she resided for the last 25 years.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019
