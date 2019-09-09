|
Ethel Ruth Jackson Strickland Heart Reese
Candler - Ethel Ruth Jackson Strickland Heart Reese, 84, of Candler, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Ethel was a daughter of the late William Howard and Ruth McFee Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Ernest Strickland, Robert Heart, and Coleman Reese.
Mrs. Reese worked for American Enka/BASF for 39 years, and more recently at Sibley's Florist. She met every 4th Tuesday with the White Rock Church ladies group.
Surviving are her son, Brian Strickland (Debbie); grandchildren, Kelsey Holt (Cliff), Elisabeth Strickland, and Hannah Strickland; sister, Hilda Honeycutt; and special friends, Christine Medford and Geraldine Britt.
Graveside services for Mrs. Reese will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Brown's View United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Brad Parker officiating.
Flowers are welcomed and appreciated.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 9, 2019