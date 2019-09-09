Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown's View United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Ruth Jackson Strickland Heart Reese


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Ruth Jackson Strickland Heart Reese Obituary
Ethel Ruth Jackson Strickland Heart Reese

Candler - Ethel Ruth Jackson Strickland Heart Reese, 84, of Candler, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Ethel was a daughter of the late William Howard and Ruth McFee Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Ernest Strickland, Robert Heart, and Coleman Reese.

Mrs. Reese worked for American Enka/BASF for 39 years, and more recently at Sibley's Florist. She met every 4th Tuesday with the White Rock Church ladies group.

Surviving are her son, Brian Strickland (Debbie); grandchildren, Kelsey Holt (Cliff), Elisabeth Strickland, and Hannah Strickland; sister, Hilda Honeycutt; and special friends, Christine Medford and Geraldine Britt.

Graveside services for Mrs. Reese will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Brown's View United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Brad Parker officiating.

Flowers are welcomed and appreciated.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now