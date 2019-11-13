|
Ethel T. Jones
Connelly Springs - Ethel T. Jones, 94, formerly of Town Mountain Rd., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Connelly Springs, NC.
Ethel was raised in Hendersonville and was the daughter of Quay and Bernice Tankersley. She was also preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Ben L. Jones, who passed in 2011.
Ethel will be remembered as a talented, loving, and caring person. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Martha Holland.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Lewis Memorial Park, in Asheville.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019