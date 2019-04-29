|
|
Ethelyn L. Dotson
Cane Creek - Ethelyn Lois (Bradley) Dotson, 95, of Cane Creek, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Landings of Mills River.
Born in Buncombe County, she was the wife of the late Glenn Dotson, who died December 25, 1983, and the daughter of the late Leonard and Ida (Owenby) Bradley. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
She was a member of Bethany Methodist Church.
Ethelyn loved the outdoors, especially working in her garden and going for long walks. She enjoyed reading, hymns, and singing. She adored her grandchildren and time spent with them.
She is survived by a son, Dennis P. Dotson and his wife Mary Ruby, and a daughter, Joyce D. Williams, all of Fletcher; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Franklin Bradley of Fletcher.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Trinity of Fairview Baptist Church, Fletcher, with Rev. Stacey Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Tweed's Chapel Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions in Ethelyn's memory may be made to Trinity of Fairview Building Fund, 646 Concord Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 29, 2019