Eugene (Gene) Elwin Shonka
Brevard - Eugene (Gene) Elwin Shonka left this life April 17, 2019. He was born April 26, 1927 in Schuyler, Nebraska, the third child of Mathew & Elsie Schroeder Shonka. Gene was a lifelong Christian, a Lutheran. He graduated from North H. S. (Omaha) in 1945, and enlisted in the Navy just in time for the end of WWII. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State, and an MBA from Georgia State. He spent most of his career as a civil service electrical engineer for the USAF which afforded him and his family a chance to travel the U. S. and Europe.
In 1954, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline E. Anderson, who survives him. He is also survived by their sons, Dan Shonka (Deanie), Pete Shonka (Linda) and their daughter, Rachelle Shonka Hadley (Paul); many nieces and nephews including Sue Nastase, Cathy Grant, Debbie Milks, and Jane Carr; four grandsons, four granddaughters, five great-grand, and three great-great-grands. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Don Shonka and sister Donna Shonka King.
A celebration of life will be held April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Brevard. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 22 Fisher Rd, Brevard, NC 28712 or Care Partners Foundation (Hospice) P. O. Box 2440, Brevard, NC 28712.
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 20, 2019