Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Eugene Jeter

Eugene Jeter Obituary
Eugene Jeter

Asheville - Eugene Jeter was the son of the late Anderson James and Eloise Bryant Jeter. Eugene was raised in the home of Mack and Eva Mae Jeter of Asheville, NC. He departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019, at The Carolina Pines of Asheville.

Eugene had a big heart and a kind and gentle spirit. He loved to visit the people around him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and the people who raised him.

Left to mourn his passing are sisters, Andra Jeter, Jean E.J. Colton, Eloise Coker, Denise M. Burton, and Jacklyn; brothers, Keith Jeter and Jackie; cousin Anna L.S. King; and a host of extended nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019, at

Sunset Cemetery.

Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 14, 2019
